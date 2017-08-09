Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Dauphin County

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in northern Dauphin County.

The plane crashed while taking off from the Bendigo Airport in Rush Township, near Tower City, just after 9 a.m.

Officials said a local man had to be extricated from the plane but was speaking to rescuers. He was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

No one else was on board.

Witnesses told ABC27 News the plane was about 80 feet off the runway when they heard a “boom” and saw the plane bank to the left before crashing.

FAA representatives were headed to the airport to investigate.