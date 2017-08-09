Reinholds man arrested for child sexual abuse

REINHOLDS, Pa. (WHTM) – A 70-year-old Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

Donnie W. Painter, of Reinholds, was arrested Wednesday on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

East Cocalico Township police were contacted about the alleged abuse in late July. The district attorney’s office said the girl confirmed the report to investigators.

Authorities said Painter, an acquaintance of the girl’s family, admitted to police, in part, to the conduct.

Painter is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Lancaster County Prison. Bail was set at $200,000.

