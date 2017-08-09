Reinholds man arrested for child sexual abuse

By Published:
Donnie W. Painter (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

REINHOLDS, Pa. (WHTM) – A 70-year-old Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl.

Donnie W. Painter, of Reinholds, was arrested Wednesday on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

East Cocalico Township police were contacted about the alleged abuse in late July. The district attorney’s office said the girl confirmed the report to investigators.

Authorities said Painter, an acquaintance of the girl’s family, admitted to police, in part, to the conduct.

Painter is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Lancaster County Prison. Bail was set at $200,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s