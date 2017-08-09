Police urge use of Alzheimer, dementia registry

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three years ago, the Silver Spring Township Police Department created an Alzheimer and dementia registry for people to give law enforcement information about their loved ones with those diseases.

“With Alzheimer’s patients, when they wander, it becomes a big issue. Nobody really knows where they’re going,” Sgt. Keith Stambaugh said. “They may not remember their name. They may not remember where they live.”

The department says only six people are signed up. They say the registry also helps with getting information out about a missing loved one.

“Rather than the family member trying to scramble to find information, find a picture, find us what we need, get all of this information under the stress that they’re under already because their family member is missing, it speeds things up,” Stambaugh said.

The registry is free and you do not have to live in the township to register.

“If we have them in our registry, we can pull them up, match up the picture, and we’ll have all of the emergency contact information and get them returned safely and quickly,” Stambaugh said.

You can register online at https://www.sstwp.org/644/AlzheimerDementia-Registry

