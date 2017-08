LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a teen runaway who was last seen two weeks ago.

Vincent McCready, 17, is about 5’9″ tall and weighs 130-140 pounds. He has a skinny build and dark medium-long hair.

West Lampeter Township police said he was last seen in Lancaster on July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-464-2421.

