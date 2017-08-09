Police: Neighbor snapped pic of postal peeker

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man caught peeking into someone’s mailbox.

West Hempfield Township police said a resident of the 3200 block of Marietta Avenue saw the man open his neighbor’s mailbox and look inside just before noon on Friday.

The unknown man didn’t take anything and ran off after the neighbor confronted him, but not before the neighbor snapped a photograph of him.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call West Hempfield police at 717-285-5191 and ask to speak with Sgt. Timothy Coyle.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.