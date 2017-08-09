Police: Lancaster man found with illegal handgun after shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested for having a handgun with an obliterated serial number moments after a shooting injured another man Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting in the 500 block of Green Street saw a dark Mazda sedan going the wrong way on Chester Street and stopped the driver. A front seat passenger, 23-year-old Raul Diaz-Arroyo, had the handgun under his seat and did not have a permit to conceal carry, police said.

Police officers at the shooting scene found a 29-year-old man with a graze wound to his left ankle. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses reported a passenger in a passing dark-colored Honda fired several shots from an open window.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Diaz-Arroyo was arrested on gun charges and jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $24,000 bail.

