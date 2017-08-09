Pa. police seek votes in best-looking cruiser contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The troopers of the Pennsylvania State Police have some of the best looking cruisers in the country, but they need your help to prove it.

The troopers entered a photo of their newly designed Ford Interceptor Utility cruiser into an annual contest held by the American Association of State Troopers. Winners of the “2017 Best Looking Cruiser Contest” get bragging rights and a spot in the organization’s 2018 wall calendar.

The cruisers are picked by votes on the American Association of State Troopers Facebook page.

All you have to do is scroll through the photo album, find the Pennsylvania cruiser, and click “Like.”

The deadline to vote is Aug. 14.

The calendars will be available online starting Oct. 1. Proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to the dependents of member troopers.