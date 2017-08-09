Nationwide to pay $5.5M to settle claims over 2012 data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and a subsidiary have agreed to pay $5.5 million to Pennsylvania and 32 other states over a 2012 data breach that affected more than a million people, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

The settlement also requires Nationwide to update its security software.

The attorneys general claimed Nationwide and Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company exposed the personal information of 1.27 million people when it failed to apply a critical security patch.

The personal information included Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and credit information. The companies had collected the information from customers and non-customers to provide insurance quotes.

“Anyone, whether it’s a large company or an online scammer, who fails to protect your information will be held accountable,” Shapiro said in a statement announcing the settlement.

The data breach compromised the personal information of 36,000 Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania will receive a $248,830 share of the settlement.

