Mommy Minute: Legoland Discovery Center encourages kids to build their own adventure

When the Legoland Discovery Center opened its doors outside Philadelphia in April, it became just the ninth location of its kind in the U.S. and only the 18th in the world.

When Jane Edel of Harrisburg heard about it, she knew she needed to head there with some of her younger relatives.

“It is so much fun,” Edel said. “As an adult, I love it, too.”

Edel and her crew quickly found out that just about the entire 33,000 square foot center is hands-on.

“It’s playful learning,” General Manager Michael Taylor said. “We want them to take the brick and build with it. We want parents to join in with them.”

Although Edel is from the Capitol City, she said she was most impressed by the re-creation of the City of Brotherly Love.

“It is just amazing,” she said.

The centerpiece display boasts a painstaking attention to detail.

“It took over six months to build,” Taylor said. “It’s made of over a million and a half Lego bricks. Our master model builder here works diligently to kind of add different features to it.”

That master model builder is Mike Nieves, who won a competition to land the job. In addition to his creations, he hosts classes for young guests, and said there is literally no limit to a Lego imagination.

“I’ve seen kids build things that I didn’t think were possible at that age,” Nieves said. “It’s a way to express your creativity without being so messy with painting or drawing or things like that. It’s, once you build it, take it apart and do it again.”

The center also boasts an interactive ride, three different 4-D movies and 10 play areas. All are included in the one-price admission.

Kids are even told to swap mini-figures with a staff member if they see one they like.

You are encouraged to buy tickets before you visit, as they only let in a set number of people at a time.

“We recommend you go online, you purchase your ticket, you pick a day and a time slot to come in,” Taylor said. “That way we can kind of preserve the guest experience for everyone.”

For Edel, that experience was well worth the trip.

“It is so easy to find,” she said. “It’s an hour and a half on the Turnpike. That makes it so much easier. I thought it was going to be two hours to Philadelphia, but it was just an hour and a half. There was free parking, easy access. It’s just phenomenal.”

If you’re an adult, you must be accompanied by a child to get into Legoland Discovery Center Philadelphia. Adults by themselves will not be sold a ticket. There are adult-only nights scheduled once a month.

The center is located inside the Plymouth Meeting Mall. For more information, click here.