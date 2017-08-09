Lots of sunshine next two days, a bit unsettled this weekend

After a cool start this morning, today and Thursday bring more pleasant and dry weather to Central PA. Overall, today presents the most amount of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. More clouds are expected late in the day on Thursday, but showers should hold off. Both days will be pleasant with low humidity. Tonight will be calm too, with lows a bit warmer, in the lower 60s.

The best chances for rain on Friday will be over western Pennsylvania. These showers will move east during the day and we will likely see scattered showers (and maybe a thunderstorm) during the afternoon and evening. We are not expecting heavy rain at this time. A sluggish front arrives late Friday and Saturday, and this front will bring the chance of showers and storms. The forecast will keep this front around through Monday and this means continued areas of clouds and showers. Timing has been tough to nail down with these rainfall chances, and activity in the tropics could complicate the forecast more. At this point we know for sure an active forecast is in store, now we need to see more agreement in the rainfall forecast over the coming days. No single day looks like a washout, and at this time, the weekend doesn’t look horrible…but the forecast will be monitored closely over the next couple of days to try and lock down timing and more exact amounts. Stay tuned!