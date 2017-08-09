Lawmakers, EMS officials taking notice of price increase of life saving drug

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – South Central EMS provides ambulance service to eight municipalities in Dauphin County, averaging nearly 10,000 calls a year.

Chief and CEO Jason Campbell says they are seeing an increase in overdose calls.

“We have had the same patient who has overdosed on heroin two or three times on the same day,” Campbell said. “We had a patient overdose twice in one day, and the third time they were dead.”

Campbell says the cost of naloxone has doubled within the past three years.

“We were paying about $18 dollars per dose,” Campbell said. “Now we are paying twice as much, and I hope the price remains steady.”

Campbell says his company operates on money received from billing, contributions from municipalities and donations from the public.

Harrisburg attorney Corky Goldstein says he noticed of a major price increase for Evzio, a take-home injection form of naloxone. It jumped 600 percent from $690 dollars in 2014 to $4500.

“That has caught the attention of lawmakers in Washington D.C., and meetings will take place, and the manufacturer will have to explain the increase,” Goldstein said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.