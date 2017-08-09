Hershey Figure Skating Club: Tea Party Event!

The Hershey Figure Skating Club was established in 1934 in Hershey PA. Milton Hershey was supportive of the club and was the first honorary member. The club promotes quality skating, good sportsmanship, volunteerism, friendly competition, comradery among members, and fun!

On August 19th, the club is hosting a princess skate and tea party to promote ice skating to the community. The event is for skaters of all levels and ages. The event will feature learn to skate lessons with your favorite princesses, followed by afternoon tea, sandwiches, and lots of photo opportunities. The event starts at 11am at the Hershey Park Arena.

For questions, please visit their website, www.hersheyfigureskating.org or email at hersheyfigureskate@gmail.com.