Copper parts stolen from Upper Allen cell phone tower

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say someone forced their way into the location of a cellular phone tower and stole copper parts.

Upper Allen Township police said the theft of copper “bus bars” on Saturday damaged wiring to the tower in the 500 block of Gettysburg Road.

They said similar incidents have occurred elsewhere in Cumberland County, and in Dauphin and York counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department 717-238-9676, or call or text their anonymous tip line at 717-850-UAPD (8273).

