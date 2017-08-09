Copper cup health concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Vodka, ginger beer and lime, thrown in a copper mug and make a Moscow mule.

Iowa is now banning the popular cup these beverages come in due to health concerns.

Studies show the cocktail and the cups may be able to cause copper poisoning.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division recently adopted the FDA code prohibiting copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0.

Lime has a pH level of 5.5.

“Copper was always said to be a possibility for health concerns. Some would leach into your product. I think it’s the acidic acid that has something to do with it,” Gary Tyber, a bartender at The Sturges Speakeasy in Harrisburg, said.

The state Department of Health says excessive ingestion of copper, from mugs, plates or silverware, can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

“Some people say [the copper] enhances the flavor, some people say it makes the drink that much colder,” Tyber said.

According to Pennsylvania’s DOH, the CDC has reported multiple outbreaks of copper poisoning from contaminated beverages. Pennsylvania has no plans to ban copper cups unless the FDA and CDC order it.

The DOH also says most copper mugs are lined with tin or stainless steel, making them safe to serve and eat or drink off of.

