Christiana man gets life for 2016 murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Christiana man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing another man last year.

Lucas Newnam, 32, was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted by a jury Friday of first-degree murder for shooting 22-year-old Julius Dale.

Newnam and Dale formerly lived together at a home in the 300 block of Creek Road and the two were arguing May 27, 2016, before witnesses saw Newnam walk out of the house with a shotgun. The witnesses said when Dale came to the doorway, Newnam shot him in the chest.

Newnam maintained in court that he fired in self-defense, but the witnesses testified that Dale did not threaten Newnam in any way.

The district attorney’s office said Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro scolded Newnam for his “absolute” lack of remorse and his arrogance when he bragged to the jury that it was much better to deal drugs than work.

Totaro called Newnam a “cold-blooded murderer” and ordered that cash seized from his drug-dealing proceeds go toward $3,072 he owes for Dale’s funeral.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.