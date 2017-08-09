Boyo Transportation school buses with violations to be reinspected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A week after more than two dozen school buses failed a state police inspection, troopers are set to return to take a second look.

On Wednesday, 25 of 37 school buses failed a state police inspection at Boyo Transportation Services in Harrisburg. Troopers said they found 70 violations including holes in exhaust systems, a leaking oil tank, tire sidewall damage, a stop sign mechanical arm not extending, faded light lens covers, holes in seats, and lights not working properly.

The reinspection is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

The 25 buses that failed are primarily used in the Harrisburg School District. Classes resume for most students on August 21.

Boyo Transportation vice president Don Boyanowski vowed to get the buses up to code last week.

“We want parents and children to feel confident that our buses are safe,” Boyanowski said. “Our buses are also inspected twice a year, so they will have the safety inspection and the police inspection by the time school starts.”

He also said four of the buses were going to be replaced.