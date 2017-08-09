Air quality tests show minor issues in 3 East Pennsboro schools

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The East Pennsboro School District says air quality tests found issues at three schools.

The test results received Wednesday revealed four areas of concern in West Creek Hills, one area of concern in East Pennsboro Elementary, and one minor area of concern in the high school, the district said in a statement.

The schools will be retested after work to correct the problem this week. The test results are expected early next week.

District administrators said they’re confident that all of the minor issues will be corrected before the beginning of the school year.

Mold issues delayed the start of classes last year.

