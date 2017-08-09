8 cars damaged after hit-run driver topples I-81 sign

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight vehicles were damaged after running over a Interstate 81 exit sign that landed on the highway after a hit-and-run crash, police said.

A small SUV and a minivan had to be towed after hitting the sign July 28 at the exit for Greencastle and Waynesboro. Two other vehicles had minor damage and four had only flat tires, according to a news release from state police in Chambersburg.

Investigators believe the driver of either a tractor-trailer or a large construction vehicle struck the sign at the off-ramp then continued through the grass on the left side of the exit and struck several more traffic signs. The exit sign and its two support beams landed in I-81’s northbound lanes.

Police said the hit-and-run driver did not pull off at a truck stop on the exit, but continued east on Route 16.

