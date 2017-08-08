Woman stole money from tip jar, police say

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a woman who stole money from a restaurant tip jar.

Derry Township police released surveillance photos of the woman. They said she took cash from the counter jar at the Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday while the restaurant staff wasn’t looking.

Investigators said the woman is in her early 20s, wears glasses, and has the left side of her head shaved. She has prominent tattoos on her arms and hands.

Anyone who can identify her is asked to call the police department at 717-534-2202.

