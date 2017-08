HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC27 honors military heroes.

Richard Wyrick, of Shippensburg, served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955.

Wyrick served on the USS Cadmus, a repair ship, and the USS Requisite, a minesweeper service ship.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

