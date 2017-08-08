Suspect in standoff, others part of investigation into more robberies

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police announced charges Tuesday against a man taken into custody after a standoff and bank robbery in Hanover on Monday.

James Allen Brown Jr., 49, of Hanover, is charged with robbery, making terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.

Brown was admitted to a hospital after a standoff Monday in the 400 block of Pleasant Street that lasted about four hours.

A pair of bank robberies in the area preceded the standoff earlier in the day.

Hanover police said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash at the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 1200 block of Carlisle Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Southwestern Regional police said a second robbery occurred at 1:15 p.m. at the M&T Bank on Roth’s Church Road in Spring Grove.

Following the robbery at the M&T Bank, a patrol officer spotted the suspect vehicle identified earlier in the day. The driver, Brown, went inside the home where the standoff occurred while a passenger was detained, according to police.

While police had the residence surrounded, a female left the building and told police Brown was inside.

Police also determined a second female was hiding inside the residence when a fire was started inside.

Brown then exited a window as heat and smoke increased inside, police said.

No was injured during the standoff, except for Brown.

Hanover police are investigating the relationship between Brown, the females in the residence and the passenger in the vehicle driven by Brown. Investigators are also working to determine whether those people had roles in robbery activity.

Penn Township and Southwestern Regional police are working with Hanover police during investigations into several other robberies in the area that occurred on Sunday and Monday, which may be related.

Anyone with information about robberies in the area is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.

