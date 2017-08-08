Steelton man arrested on heroin charges

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton man was arrested after police say they uncovered a heroin operation.

Police said they were assisting State Parole agents in the 100 block of Ridge Street on Monday when they found a large amount of heroin, digital scales, packaging material, cutting agents, and guns.

Jose Rivera, 38, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.

