Shot fired into Manheim Township home

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who fired a gun at an occupied home.

Manheim Township police said three shots were reported in the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue just before midnight Monday. At least one round went through the front door and struck a staircase to the second floor.

The home was occupied by several people at the time. No one was injured.

Investigators said a possible suspect vehicle is a brown or tan Ford Taurus, an early 1990s to 2000s model.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-569-6401 or the tip line at 717-569-2816.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.