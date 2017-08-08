Senator wants education savings accounts for students in worst-performing schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator has introduced legislation to help students in the state’s worst-performing districts attend a different school.

Sen. John DiSanto’s legislation, Senate Bill 2, would provide education savings accounts for students attending public schools in the bottom 15 percent.

Parents would receive the statewide average funding per pupil, between $5,000 and $6,000, that they could use to pay for private school tuition, home schooling, textbooks, and other Department of Education-approved educational expenses.

Unspent funds would roll over from year to year and could be used to pay for college.

“I believe parents are the primary educator for their children,” DiSanto (R-Dauphin/Perry) said. “They are best equipped to choose the appropriate learning environment. Some will spend all their ESA dollars on tuition at private schools while others may use a mix on tutoring, testing and curriculum design.”

DiSanto said he expects the Senate to consider his legislation in the fall session.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.