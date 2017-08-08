Power Packs: Plan Ahead Vegetarian Tacos

Kim McDevitt from Power Packs joined us in the kitchen to talk to us about the upcoming Recipe contest as well as cooking up some Vegetarian Tacos.

“Power Packs is always looking for new recipes. From mid August through mid September, we will be hosting a recipe contest. If the viewing audience members have family favorites that cost $6 or less for a family of four, they can submit them to operations@powerpacksproject.org.”

Plan Ahead Vegetarian Tacos

1 pack flour tortilla

Fresh diced tomatoes

Grilled zucchini, peppers

1/4 cup chopped onion or chopped green onion

1 T. salsa seasoning mix

16 ounce can refried beans

8 ounces sour cream or plain yogurt

Salad greens

Shredded cheese

1. Drain diced tomatoes. Mix with chopped onion and salsa mix. Add additional salsa seasoning if you like spicy.

2. Use a 10 inch flour tortillas for the base. Layer refried beans, tomato mix and other ingredients on the tortilla. Roll up the tortilla tightly. On a flat surface, seal the ends by pressing them with the side of your hand, or turn ends under. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 to 8 hours. Serve as they are or cut into 1 inch slices to make colorful roll-ups.