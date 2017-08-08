Police: Fairview Township woman stabbed boyfriend

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Fairview Township woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend.

Freya A. Klein, 18, got into an argument with her boyfriend and the argument continued to a point where Klein pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, township police said in a news release.

Police officers were called Monday to the Holy Spirit Hospital emergency room, where the man reported that he had been stabbed by Klein in the first block of Umberto Avenue.

Klein was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was placed in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

