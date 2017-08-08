Polaris recalls Scrambler ATVs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling ATVs for a throttle release switch that can fail, posing a crash hazard.

The recall involves all model year 2014 – 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 all-terrain vehicles. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris has received nine reports of the throttle release switch failing and two reports of minor injuries.

Owners should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

To check for recalled vehicles by vehicle identification number, go to www.polaris.com.

