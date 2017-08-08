Plan Ahead Vegetarian Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1 pack flour tortilla
  • fresh diced tomatoes
  • grilled zucchini, peppers
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion or chopped green onion
  • 1 T. salsa seasoning mix
  • 16 ounce can refried beans
  • 8 ounces sour cream or plain yogurt
  • salad greens
  • shredded cheese

Directions:

  1. 1. Drain diced tomatoes. Mix with chopped onion and salsa mix. Add additional salsa seasoning if you like spicy.
  2. Use a 10 inch flour tortillas for the base. Layer refried beans, tomato mix and other ingredients on the tortilla. Roll up the tortilla tightly. On a flat surface, seal the ends by pressing them with the side of your hand, or turn ends under. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 to 8 hours. Serve as they are or cut into 1 inch slices to make colorful roll-ups.

 

