Plan Ahead Vegetarian Tacos

Ingredients:
- 1 pack flour tortilla
- fresh diced tomatoes
- grilled zucchini, peppers
- 1/4 cup chopped onion or chopped green onion
- 1 T. salsa seasoning mix
- 16 ounce can refried beans
- 8 ounces sour cream or plain yogurt
- salad greens
- shredded cheese
Directions:
- 1. Drain diced tomatoes. Mix with chopped onion and salsa mix. Add additional salsa seasoning if you like spicy.
- Use a 10 inch flour tortillas for the base. Layer refried beans, tomato mix and other ingredients on the tortilla. Roll up the tortilla tightly. On a flat surface, seal the ends by pressing them with the side of your hand, or turn ends under. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 to 8 hours. Serve as they are or cut into 1 inch slices to make colorful roll-ups.