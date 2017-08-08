Pennsylvania reports year’s first human case of West Nile

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania officials say a Montgomery County resident is the state’s first probable human case of West Nile virus in 2017.

The departments of Health and Environmental Protection said the case should serve as a reminder for people to take precautions.

DEP has detected West Nile-infected mosquitoes in 36 counties so far this year.

Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile are most active at dawn and dusk. When outdoors, officials said people should avoid mosquito bites by properly and consistently using DEET-containing insect repellants and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing.

To keep mosquitoes from entering a home, make sure window and door screens are in place and are in good condition.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.