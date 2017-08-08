Oyster Mill Playhouse: “Taking Leave”

“Taking Leave” centers around Dr. Eliot Pryne, a retired literature professor who is now in the late middle stages of early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, his caregiver, and his three daughters, each of whom has their own idea of what’s best for Dad. We as the audience are helped along the journey down the rabbit hole that is Eliot’s mind.”

Director, Stephanie Via and Bernard DiCasimirro who plays Dr. Eliot Pryne, joined us on the show to talk about the tear-jerking play “Taking Leave.” You can see “Taking Leave” at the Oyster Mill Playhouse starting August 11.

To find out more about show times, check out the video above or visit their website.