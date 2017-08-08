Midtown Harrisburg to install first of many security cameras

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Midtown Action Council says it’s using a $15,000 grant to install the first of multiple security cameras throughout its neighborhood.

The grant, which comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, will be used to extend infrastructure that was developed in 2013 when Harrisburg installed wireless security cameras in the Allison Hill, Downtown, and Uptown sections of the city.

The project cost $425,000. It was paid for by the Dauphin County’s Crime Task Force.

“We’re trying to bring it into the Midtown area and it’s expensive just to get that infrastructure down the line from Pine Street several blocks just to Forester,” said Jonathan Hendrickson, president of Midtown Action Council.

Hendrickson says phase one of the Midtown project will include installing a camera at the corner of Second and Forester streets. It will cost $19,120, which means the council will have to raise an additional $4,120.

Phase two includes fundraising to install other cameras throughout Midtown.

“Right now, we’re trying to get our own skin in the game and reach out to our neighbors and other people who feel this is an important thing to have in Harrisburg,” said Hendrickson.

Midtown Action Council has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the project.

“There’s a growing number of people and businesses that have their own cameras and that’s sort of after the fact, so this ties in with the police and it’s live, said Robert Young, a Midtown resident of 11 years.

By August, the council hopes to have raised the full amount for the first camera. The goal is to have the camera operational by October.

As far as other cameras, there’s no timeline as to when those will be installed.

“We want to make sure that it [Midtown] continues to be an awesome place and a great place for people to work, visit and everything else,” said Hendrickson. “Having this extra level of security does two things: one, it makes people feel safer, and two, it really helps the police force.”

