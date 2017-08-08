Man charged for trespassing, drugs at motel

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – New Holland police responded Tuesday morning to a hotel after an employee found someone sleeping in a room that was supposed to be unoccupied.

According to police, James Kovach, 28, was passed out in a bed in one of the rooms at the Hollander Motel.

A baggie of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in a bed beside Kovach, police said.

Kovach was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A warrant was issued for Kovach and he was charged with criminal trespass, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and theft of services.

