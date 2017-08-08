Let’s Pretend encourages kids to use imagination

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – In this world full of technology, Let’s Pretend on Brown Street is getting back to the basics of play.

“There’s too much automation. Everything is automated; computers, handheld games, cell phones and tablets,” owner Kerri Meyer said.

There are no modern day distractions at the play center; no TVs, cell phones, game systems or computers. Parents and kids are encouraged to use their imagination and creativity to have fun, learn and laugh.

The idea was born out of frustration.

“I have four children and the two older boys never seemed to want to pretend anything,” Meyer said. “They just wanted to play games and watch TV, and it bothered me.”

Kids can pretend to work in a school, a post office, a diner, a grocery store, even an animal hospital.

“She’s very excited to come here and tell me about everything she was able to do here,” parent Shani Mrakovich said.

Let’s Pretend is environmentally friendly. The furniture and other things made of recycled or reused materials. It’s all about being low-tech in a very high-tech world.

“I just love to see kids as soon as they are unleashed,” Meyer said. “They just start playing and they don’t want to leave.”

You can stay all day, even pack a lunch and eat in the diner. Let’s Pretend also hosts events and field trips.

The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, go to letspretend123.com.

