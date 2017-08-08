Hersheypark to announce 2018 park addition

By Published:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — While summer fun is still in full swing at Hersheypark, park officials are planning something exciting for next year.

Hersheypark is expanding for the 2018 season.

The official announcement will be live-streamed on the Hersheypark Facebook page Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. but ahead of the official announcement, officials with Hershey Entertainment and Resorts will join the Daybreak team.

Watch Daybreak Tuesday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. as Erica Moffit-Dilks discusses the clues released online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s