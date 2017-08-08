HACC librarian swims English Channel for students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a big celebration on HACC’s Harrisburg Campus on Wednesday for a librarian who successfully swam the English Channel.

Louise Hyder-Darlington swam on a relay team to raise more than $1,500 for HACC students with financial emergencies.

“The mental training is key,” she said. “You’ve got to mentally train yourself, and that’s hard. You can’t just walk out your door and say I’m mentally training myself. So, I look for things outside of myself because it is such a solo sport and you need that when things get very tough. You’re all by yourself.

Hyder-Darlington wants to swim the entire channel by herself next year.