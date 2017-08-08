Drying out today and Wednesday

After yesterday’s rainfall, high pressure will build in from the northwest today and help to dry the region out through tomorrow. Leftover clouds (and even a sprinkle) will be around early today before the high starts to push all that junk from yesterday out to the Atlantic. This afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The humidity stays away too and a light breeze from the northwest will make for a comfortable experience today. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows dipping into the upper 50s in many locations!

Wednesday and Thursday appear dry too with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow looks like the nicest day this week with highs close to normal for early August. The forecast for Thursday has trended drier over the last 24 hours. Now the higher chance of rain has moved to Friday and Saturday. The end of the week still remains very uncertain. At this time, Friday could bring some clouds and a stray shower with more scattered activity on Saturday. This would make for a dreary start to the weekend. Stray showers could linger through Sunday as well although no day this weekend appears like a washout. Highs through the week look to stay in the lower 80s. Humidity does build back in by the weekend. Until then, enjoy a few nice days of sunny and comfortable weather!