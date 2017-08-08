DA: Teacher exchanged ‘sexual’ texts with teen student

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Elizabethtown High School teacher is accused of exchanging sexual and flirtatious text messages with a student.

Cody L. Floyd, 25, of Mount Joy, also held hands with the 17-year-old girl as they watched a movie, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Police on Tuesday charged Floyd with a misdemeanor count of corruption of a minor.

Floyd was a music teacher at the high school from December to April, when his employment was terminated.

The district attorney’s office said multiple staffers reported that Floyd and the student were seen alone in his office with the lights off. Investigators searched the girl’s phone and found more than 8,000 text messages he had exchanged with the girl, including some of a “sexual nature.”

In some messages, Floyd wrote that he loves and misses the girl and wants to kiss and cuddle her. He also told her he “can’t be prosecuted” when she turns 18, according to charging documents.

No physical sexual contact is alleged in the complaint.

