Am I my brother’s keeper?

How much responsibility should we take for other people’s actions? In the latest episode of On Deadline, Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols and Amanda St. Hilaire discuss the consequences of the verdict and sentencing of a young woman who encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide.

They also talk to sports anchor Pat Welter about the joys and challenges of being a new dad.

