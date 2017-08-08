2 arrested after marijuana found in traffic stop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two city men were arrested after police say they found $1,400 worth of marijuana and drug-related materials in their car.

Jerome Larue, 27, and his passenger, 30-year-old Kevin Farlow, were stopped Friday in the 500 block of North Marshall Street for an equipment violation on a silver Audi station wagon, Lancaster police said in a news release.

Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana in the car, and a search turned up 422 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, numerous plastic bags for packaging, and $1,068 in cash.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

