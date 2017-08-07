Woman pushed out of vehicle during argument, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was arrested over the weekend after a woman was pushed out of a moving vehicle in Carlisle.

Police responded Saturday to the first block of East Willow Street for a reported domestic incident.

According to investigators, Anthony Shanaman, 36, of Camp Hill, was traveling with the victim in a vehicle while the two got into an argument. Shanaman is accused of pushing the woman out of the vehicle while it was moving, resulting in her nearly being struck by a vehicle that was traveling behind.

Shanaman fled but was later arrested at his home, according to police.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison and arraigned on reckless endangerment and assault charges.

