Woman accused of punching Harrisburg police officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia woman was arrested after Harrisburg police say she punched an officer in the chest.

Paola Flores-Gonzalez, 18, is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, simple assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Police said officers early Sunday were attempting to speak with a man at Second and Pine Streets about an unrelated incident at a bar. Flores-Gonzalez put herself between the man and the officers and began yelling at the officers in an aggressive manner.

When Flores-Gonzalez had to be physically moved out of the way, she punched an officer and tried to flee, police said.

Police said when the officers handcuffed Flores-Gonzalez, a large crowd gathered around them and became uncooperative and aggressive. The officers used mace to keep the crowd back for their safety.

