WellSpan to build outpatient center near Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan Health has announced plans to build an outpatient health care facility on Baltimore Street in Penn Township.

The WellSpan Hanover Health Center is expected to open in fall 2018. Construction on the 80,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin this fall, according to a company news release.

The facility will have an outpatient surgery suite, lab and imaging services, as well as primary care and specialty physician offices.

The surgery suite, lab, and imaging services are expected to open first. Plans call for the surgery suite to have four operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms.

The second phase will include primary care and specialty physician offices in the areas of cardiology and OB-GYN. WellSpan plans to have up to 36 patient exam rooms and treatment areas.

