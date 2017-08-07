We Salute You: Steven Hammaker

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC27 honors military heroes.

Steven E. Hammaker, of Marysville, served in the United States Navy from 1986 until 1992, completing two tours of China and serving in Desert Storm.

Hammaker served aboard the USS Midway and USS Francis Hammond.

Prior to his honorary discharge, Hammaker received medals for Navy Achievement, Asia Service, Kuwait Liberation and multiple recognitions for good conduct.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s