We Salute You: Steven Hammaker

Steven E. Hammaker, of Marysville, served in the United States Navy from 1986 until 1992, completing two tours of China and serving in Desert Storm.

Hammaker served aboard the USS Midway and USS Francis Hammond.

Prior to his honorary discharge, Hammaker received medals for Navy Achievement, Asia Service, Kuwait Liberation and multiple recognitions for good conduct.

