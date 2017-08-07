Water leak damage forces relocation of Lancaster VA Clinic services

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Water leak damage at the Lancaster VA Community Clinic has forced those with appointments to relocate.

Veterans with appointments are being contacted to reschedule with providers at alternate locations in the Lebanon VA Medical Center due to water leak damage at the facility on Charter Lane in Lancaster.

The damage stems from a leak that started over the weekend in the central portion of the leased clinic space.

“The care and safety of our veterans remains our top priority and we are working with each veteran impacted so they can be seen at an alternate location while this issue is resolved,” Robert W. Callahan, Jr., Lebanon VAMC director, said in a press release. “We are working with the building owner and representatives to address remediation, restoration and return to full operation as quickly as possible.”

An hourly shuttle service will be offered from the Lancaster Community Clinic to the Lebanon VA Medical Center for those with impacted appointments and transportation needs. Details on the service will be made available to veterans.

Those with impacted appointments will be contacted by scheduling staff.

Vets with appointment-related questions can also call the scheduling line at 717-272-6621, ext. 5105.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.