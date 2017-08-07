Teen reported missing to Columbia police

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

The Columbia Borough Police Department took a report Monday that a 15-year-old girl was missing.

The teen, who was not identified by name, was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Locust Street.

Anyone who has seen the teen is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

