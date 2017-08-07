Teen reported missing to Columbia police

WHTM Staff Published:
(Columbia Borough Police Department)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

The Columbia Borough Police Department took a report Monday that a 15-year-old girl was missing.

The teen, who was not identified by name, was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Locust Street.

Anyone who has seen the teen is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s