Teen recovering after shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager suffered a gunshot wound to one of his hands over the weekend in Lebanon.

According to police, shots were fired shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North 5th Street.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

A 15-year-old who fled the scene prior to police arriving was found in the 500 block of North 8th Street with a gunshot wound to one of his hands that was not life threatening.

The victim was taken to a medical facility and is recovering.

Witnesses reported to police that three suspects arrived at the scene of the shooting in a black car, exited the vehicle and a handgun was fired after some discussion.

The suspects then fled in the black car.

Police are investigating the shooting as an intentional act.

Anyone with information should call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

