Suspect wanted for entering home, assaulting men

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted for entering a home and assaulting two people.

Davon Jareese Fountain, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 6300 block of Darlington Drive in Lower Paxton Township.

Two men inside reported to police that Fountain entered the home overnight without permission and assaulted them.

The victims denied EMS treatment at the scene.

Fountain, of Harrisburg, is wanted on charges of simple assault, aggravated assault and burglary.

Anyone with information on Fountain’s whereabouts should call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

