Rainy and cool today, drying out tomorrow

Rain moved in overnight and continues this morning from an area of low pressure moving out of the Tennessee Valley. Periods of rain (and even a rumble of thunder or two) will persist through the day as an area of low pressure tracks across Pennsylvania. Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times, especially during the morning. The rain will taper to showers after lunch, but temperatures will still not budge much. Highs this afternoon will likely be stuck in the low 70s! A soaking rain with average totals between 0.5″ and 1″ is expected, with locally higher amounts. Depending on the intensity of the rain we may see more flash flooding issues given the heavy rain from the past week. Stay alert and be aware that flash flooding is a major threat if and when it occurs. Most locations should be able to handle today’s rain without issue, but there could be isolated problems if a heavy rain cell sits over a particular area for a long duration. The good news is that by early Tuesday the system moves out and leaves the region with another chance to dry out.

Clouds will clear tomorrow morning and a pleasant stretch of weather is with the area through Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday. A more complicated forecast is then in place by the end of this week. Moisture arriving from the south, plus a stationary boundary may mean an extended period of mostly cloudy skies and some shower/storm activity Thursday through Saturday. No day during that time looks like a washout, however the heat does not make a return because of the constant surge of clouds and moisture. Friday and Saturday feature the best shot at a passing shower while Thursday and Sunday look to remain dry. This forecast will be changeable given the nature of the late week pattern. Check back often and we will post updates as we get new data. In the meantime, enjoy the rain today and the nice weather midweek!