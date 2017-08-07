Police: Store clerks, victim detained man who tried to steal jewelry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after police say he tried to rob another man of jewelry and caused about $200 in damage to a convenience store during the ensuing scuffle.

James Pierce, 30, is charged with robbery, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness.

Officers who responded to the V & F Mini Market at 1601 Market Street on Friday afternoon found Pierce being held down by two store clerks and the victim.

The officers were told that Pierce confronted the victim, grabbed his necklaces, and attempted to pull the jewelry from him while saying, “I need them chains.”

The victim and store clerks attempt to stop Pierce from taking the necklaces. Numerous racks of chips, cell phone products and a mirror were damaged in the scuffle, police said.

