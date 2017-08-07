Police: Store clerks, victim detained man who tried to steal jewelry

By Published:
James Piece (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after police say he tried to rob another man of jewelry and caused about $200 in damage to a convenience store during the ensuing scuffle.

James Pierce, 30, is charged with robbery, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness.

Officers who responded to the V & F Mini Market at 1601 Market Street on Friday afternoon found Pierce being held down by two store clerks and the victim.

The officers were told that Pierce confronted the victim, grabbed his necklaces, and attempted to pull the jewelry from him while saying, “I need them chains.”

The victim and store clerks attempt to stop Pierce from taking the necklaces. Numerous racks of chips, cell phone products and a mirror were damaged in the scuffle, police said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s