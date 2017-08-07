Suspect in Hanover, Spring Grove bank robberies arrested after standoff

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect in a pair of York County bank robberies Monday was arrested after a standoff that lasted about four hours.

Hanover police said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding cash at the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 1200 block of Carlisle Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

After that, he was seen heading south on Carlisle Street in a dark gravy Chevrolet Venture minivan with a Pennsylvania registration plate of JZF-8296, possibly driven by a woman, police said.

Southwestern Regional police said the second robbery occurred at 1:15 p.m. at the M&T Bank on Roth’s Church Road. The robber demanded cash from a teller and fled the area on foot, but police believe he entered a vehicle at some point.

No one was injured.

Hanover police were then called just before 2 p.m. to the area of Fulton and Pleasant streets for a standoff with the suspect, 49-year-old James Brown.

Officers blocked off roads in the area before the standoff ended around 6 p.m.

Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. for a fire in the home. It was not immediately clear whether the fire was accidental or intentionally set.

State troopers and local officers from neighboring municipalities assisted Hanover police.

Hanover police are looking into the possibility that Brown also robbed a store Sunday night in the 600 block of Broadway. In that incident, investigators said a man demanded an employee open the cash register then fled with the money in a dark colored SUV with four doors, a roof rack, and running boards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover police through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.

